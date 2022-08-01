 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tater Spud update for 1 August 2022

Difficulty Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9226328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Major difficulty balancing:
--New "Smart Aiming" which automatically aids in weapon aim (always enabled)
--Level design changes
--Improvements to jump controls for controllers
-New design for boss weakpoints that resembles a more memorable mushroom type
-Bosses now drop tater tots
-Slight adjustments to shop and upgrade tater tot costs
-Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link