-Major difficulty balancing:
--New "Smart Aiming" which automatically aids in weapon aim (always enabled)
--Level design changes
--Improvements to jump controls for controllers
-New design for boss weakpoints that resembles a more memorable mushroom type
-Bosses now drop tater tots
-Slight adjustments to shop and upgrade tater tot costs
-Bug fixes
Tater Spud update for 1 August 2022
Difficulty Balancing
