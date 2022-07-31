Tower defense mode activated.

So a lot is going to be added in this update. With new features comes new bugs and so please feel free to report them in the discord or via email. It may still not be your cup of tea but I will continue to add and improve the game.

Here a few things added to Before The Kingdom Falls.

Added RTS over view for spawning defenders, restocking weapons and upgrading weapons.

Added enemy bases that can be attacked.

Added 2 bosses.

Added 2 new enemies.

Added 1 Defender.

Added 3 Weapon Upgrades.

Added weapons scattered through the villages.

Added voiced sound affects.

Added an ending scene once final boss is killed.

Added new livestock.

Patches:

Added Better AI pathway to attack and occupy the fort.

Changed some of the Landscape.

Added décor to the Fort.

You can no longer infinitely sprint around the map by jumping. Exploring mode is deactivated -_-.

Jump height has also been reduced.

Changed enemy stats.

Next major planned updates:

Improving AI.

Adding Sound affects to the new enemies.

Improving UI.