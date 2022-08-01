 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tor Eternum update for 1 August 2022

Update 60.3- Widescreen Monitor Support

Share · View all patches · Build 9226161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Widescreen monitors will no longer crash when launching the game.

We have some more resolution fixes coming as well. Feel free to provide feedback on the discord regarding wide screen monitor support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1491461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link