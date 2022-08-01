Update 60.3- Widescreen Monitor Support

Widescreen monitors will no longer crash when launching the game.
We have some more resolution fixes coming as well. Feel free to provide feedback on the discord regarding wide screen monitor support.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
