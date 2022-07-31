Patch 0.16 Live - Featuring Artifact-Zero Remixed!

This patch includes a big refactor of the last level, Artifact-Zero.

After receiving a lot of valuable feedback, we decided to go back to the drawing board on a few things. The level has been stream-lined for more clarity on where to go, and a lot of the frustrating sections have been replaced with something a bit more fun. We hope you have a blast!

The full changelog:

New Features

Artifact-Zero REMIXED: Completely refactored the last level to be a lot more exciting and clear on where to go

Quality of Life Changes

Reduced fog in Ascension

Reduced camera shake on the Uzis

Subtle improvements made to explosion thrust physics

If you get stuck from chainsaw sliding into a small gap, you will teleport to the position you were before chainsaw sliding (instead of dying)

Balance

Magnum tracer damage increased from 30 to 34

Waster tracer damage increased from 21 to 25

Uzi tracer damage increased from 15 to 23

Twincendiary tracer damage increased from 18 to 23

Visual/Audio

When equipping the Uzi's alt-fire, you will physically throw the Uzi (more combat related mechanics coming for this in future updates)

Bug fixes