 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Overkill update for 31 July 2022

Patch 0.16 Live - Featuring Artifact-Zero Remixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 9226083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes a big refactor of the last level, Artifact-Zero.

After receiving a lot of valuable feedback, we decided to go back to the drawing board on a few things. The level has been stream-lined for more clarity on where to go, and a lot of the frustrating sections have been replaced with something a bit more fun. We hope you have a blast!

The full changelog:

New Features

  • Artifact-Zero REMIXED: Completely refactored the last level to be a lot more exciting and clear on where to go

Quality of Life Changes

  • Reduced fog in Ascension
  • Reduced camera shake on the Uzis
  • Subtle improvements made to explosion thrust physics
  • If you get stuck from chainsaw sliding into a small gap, you will teleport to the position you were before chainsaw sliding (instead of dying)

Balance

  • Magnum tracer damage increased from 30 to 34
  • Waster tracer damage increased from 21 to 25
  • Uzi tracer damage increased from 15 to 23
  • Twincendiary tracer damage increased from 18 to 23

Visual/Audio

  • When equipping the Uzi's alt-fire, you will physically throw the Uzi (more combat related mechanics coming for this in future updates)

Bug fixes

  • Low health effects are restored on quickload
  • Fixed death walls in Artifact-Zero
  • Fixed 100% enemies killed, when its not actually 100%
  • Fixed frame-rate dependant explosion jumping
  • Fixed crate in Syn where the player can get stuck (after the dash jump)
  • You can no longer enter water while driving your car
  • Fixed Rooftops checkpoint near the start to prevent players from constantly falling
  • Coins no longer disappear on cinematics
  • Quicksave related: When buying the flamethrower and dying before saving, the gun will return to its previous state
  • Bit of a band aid until the collection system is refactored, but collecting a Tech-Chip or Cassette will save your progress
  • Fixed a bug where the Twincendiary would fire inconsistently on lower framerates

Changed files in this update

Depot 1328351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link