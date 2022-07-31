Patch 0.16 Live - Featuring Artifact-Zero Remixed!

This patch includes a big refactor of the last level, Artifact-Zero.
After receiving a lot of valuable feedback, we decided to go back to the drawing board on a few things. The level has been stream-lined for more clarity on where to go, and a lot of the frustrating sections have been replaced with something a bit more fun. We hope you have a blast!
The full changelog:
New Features
- Artifact-Zero REMIXED: Completely refactored the last level to be a lot more exciting and clear on where to go
Quality of Life Changes
- Reduced fog in Ascension
- Reduced camera shake on the Uzis
- Subtle improvements made to explosion thrust physics
- If you get stuck from chainsaw sliding into a small gap, you will teleport to the position you were before chainsaw sliding (instead of dying)
Balance
- Magnum tracer damage increased from 30 to 34
- Waster tracer damage increased from 21 to 25
- Uzi tracer damage increased from 15 to 23
- Twincendiary tracer damage increased from 18 to 23
Visual/Audio
- When equipping the Uzi's alt-fire, you will physically throw the Uzi (more combat related mechanics coming for this in future updates)
Bug fixes
- Low health effects are restored on quickload
- Fixed death walls in Artifact-Zero
- Fixed 100% enemies killed, when its not actually 100%
- Fixed frame-rate dependant explosion jumping
- Fixed crate in Syn where the player can get stuck (after the dash jump)
- You can no longer enter water while driving your car
- Fixed Rooftops checkpoint near the start to prevent players from constantly falling
- Coins no longer disappear on cinematics
- Quicksave related: When buying the flamethrower and dying before saving, the gun will return to its previous state
- Bit of a band aid until the collection system is refactored, but collecting a Tech-Chip or Cassette will save your progress
- Fixed a bug where the Twincendiary would fire inconsistently on lower framerates
Changed files in this update