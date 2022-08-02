Train Sim World 2 - Update Notes - 2nd August 2022

Today we're releasing a fix to the derailment issues we've seen across the game.

Initially we released a patch to help with derailments on Spirit of Steam and this has had an adverse knock-on effect to other areas of the game which was unintended, the patch today should fix and improve derailments and prevent these issues from happening.

This patch is expected to go live at 13:00 UTC (14:00 BST) on all platforms.

Core Improvements

Fixed an issue that caused derailments so you can stay _on track _with your experiences.

Please keep us updated if you experience any derailments after this update.

The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam, EPIC Game Store, or their console for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.