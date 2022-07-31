 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 31 July 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4425a

Changelog

  • Fixed regression bug that caused long load times when starting a new game in SP.

  • Reduced initial loading time in SP mode.

  • Improved management and performance of the Blockchain system to prevent possible issues in the case of a large number of Wallets and Coins.

  • The default value of the optional parameters of the scripting methods are shown in the CodeEditor help.

  • Updated some scripting manual entries.

  • Added missing manual entries for some scripting methods.

  • Fixed bug in admin tools.

  • Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused the horizontal scroll to be at the end when loading files.

  • airmon, aireplay and iwlist cannot be used if wifi card is disabled.

  • Fixed minor bug that caused the wifi card to be disabled by default when starting a new game.

Open link