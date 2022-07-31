[Nightly] Update v0.8.4425a

Changelog
-
Fixed regression bug that caused long load times when starting a new game in SP.
-
Reduced initial loading time in SP mode.
-
Improved management and performance of the Blockchain system to prevent possible issues in the case of a large number of Wallets and Coins.
-
The default value of the optional parameters of the scripting methods are shown in the CodeEditor help.
-
Updated some scripting manual entries.
-
Added missing manual entries for some scripting methods.
-
Fixed bug in admin tools.
-
Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused the horizontal scroll to be at the end when loading files.
-
airmon, aireplay and iwlist cannot be used if wifi card is disabled.
-
Fixed minor bug that caused the wifi card to be disabled by default when starting a new game.
Changed depots in nightly branch