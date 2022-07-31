[Nightly] Update v0.8.4425a

Fixed regression bug that caused long load times when starting a new game in SP.

Reduced initial loading time in SP mode.

Improved management and performance of the Blockchain system to prevent possible issues in the case of a large number of Wallets and Coins.

The default value of the optional parameters of the scripting methods are shown in the CodeEditor help.

Updated some scripting manual entries.

Added missing manual entries for some scripting methods.

Fixed bug in admin tools.

Fixed bug in Notepad and CodeEditor that caused the horizontal scroll to be at the end when loading files.

airmon, aireplay and iwlist cannot be used if wifi card is disabled.