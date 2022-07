This is the fifth patch for Party Party adding the long awaited survival mode. Test your might alone or with friends and see how many waves you can survive!

Additions

Added survival mode for single player and online co-op.



Known issues

Co-op survival mode i still in alpha and can be quite buggy at times. Single player survival mode should work without issues.

Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer

Cheers

Icehelm