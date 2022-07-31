 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 31 July 2022

Update Notes for July 31, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixes to camera shake.
-Fixes to sound effect management (it'll be a little less obnoxious now).
-Fixes to barrel roll bug (player could lose ability to do a barrel roll if they went to the main menu at the wrong time).

