v0.2.9 - Progression Save Fixes

It has been brought to my attention via the forums that there are some issues when saving files. This build fixes these issues. Here's the full change log.

Fixed a bug where progression wouldn't save if there was a save file already present.

Fixed a bug where the save button wasn't greyed-out after landing.

Save files are no longer auto-deleted upon loading the game.

To save while playing progression, press escape on any level (except the first level) before you land and click "Save". Your level, score, attempts, and lander stats will be saved. To load this save, start a new progression game, and at any time during any level, press escape and click "Load". You will immediately start at the beginning of the level that you saved on.