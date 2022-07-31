 Skip to content

Fi da Puti Samurai update for 31 July 2022

Patch notes for v0.55

  • Changed Mecha-waifus armor. It protects standard damage, but may be broken under Energy damage type.
  • Changed Boss 3 behavior. It's not a usual Mecha-Waifu anymore.
  • The scanwall will now halt on gamestart.
  • Changed some things here and there, as always
  • Alien troops got an armor buff, and a W.I.P weapon, the RailGun
  • Punk Power Armor girls now may use LMGs
  • Added more health/armor pickups on parts 1 and 2 of the runs.
  • Little changes on the save system. In the rare case of not saving a game file, it will try to save again. The message "GAME SAVED" is for a sucessful save operation.

What's next? Well, some things. First, It is time to tackle the lighting for good. There's some know issues that also needs attention, and I would like to study more on the ammo/weapon balancing issues.

If you have anything to say, please tell us here on Steam, or on our Discord server at:
https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Until next time!

