Fisher Online update for 31 July 2022

Switzerland - Alps

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the update:

Game changes:

◽ Added location "Switzerland: Alps" for 24 levels.

This is a high alpine lake with clear water. There are both old species that have already been in the game before, and new ones that are not found anywhere else.
Tasks, a shop and a regular fly fishing tournament are available at this location

New inhabitants:


Whitefish Fera (Coregonus Fera)
Extinct due to uncontrolled fishing and water pollution at the beginning of the XX century species. Now another type of whitefish is inhabited in the Alpine lakes - whitefish pale, however, the locals out of habit continue to call all whitefish the word "fera"


Lake char (Salvelinus umbla)
A subspecies of the Arctic char, it lives only in the Alps since the last ice Age.


South-west nase (Parachondrostoma toxostoma)
A small fish of the carp family. It is widespread in Southern France, Italy, Spain. It feeds on crustaceans, mollusks, insect larvae, algae


Rhone Trout (Salmo rhodanensis)
Type of trout. It is endemic to the Rhone River basin and Lake Geneva. It differs from other salmon by its characteristic coloration and themes. that never goes to sea.

◽ The Netherlands location has been significantly expanded, new places for fishing have been added

◽ Location "Caspian" - freshwater fish has been removed from the location.

Technical changes:

◽ Migration to the latest version of the game engine
◽ General optimizations of all locations, correction of errors on locations
◽ Optimization of the game's network protocol to improve connection stability

