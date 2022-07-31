Update: Artillery

Today's patch introduces the "Artillery" resource and ability:
Winning a battle will earn you 1 artillery, and 5 artilleries can be used to activate an ability during combat. For now, this ability will simply give you some shields and damage. In the future I might change this ability to be unique and interesting for each character. I think it might also be interesting to have cards/tech which interact with Artillery in various ways.
Other changes:
- The last boss has been made easier on lower difficulties
- Enemies are selected more randomly now
- A few new cards have been added for Storm. Some of these are still missing an artwork. Some minor balance changes are also made.
- A "Reset" button has been added. This button will remove all game progress, and make it as though you are starting up the game for the first time. It can be used if you want to delete a corrupt save file, or if you just want to start over. The Reset button replaces the "Browse local data" button.
- For low difficulties, there is now an improved visualization of the planet's travel range. Keep in mind that on the low difficulties, you still can't travel to consumed stars.
- It used to be that enemies' attack values could not change immediately after you press "end turn". This mechanic was intended to make the game more approachable. Unfortunately, with the introduction of stuff like Weakener, this mechanic is becoming harder to maintain in a reasonable way. Therefore, I'm removing this feature for now.
- Of course there are other minor changes, such as bugfixes and steady UI improvements.
