Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 31 July 2022

New Map & VR Update - Version 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9225632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new update!

This update comes with a new map, bug fix, and simple, but new rock! Also, we are still working to continue to optimize Rock Life: The Rock Simulator from all GPU related issues.

Here is the list of changes in this new update:

  • Added Volume Slider

  • Brand New Map (River)

  • Optimized/Fix Full-screen using too much GPU bug!

  • Updated Achievement System (Especially for Giga Rock)

  • Added Translations (French and German)

  • New Rock, 'Small Rock'

  • Updated VR with the new rocks, scenes, and updated VR Menu!

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!

