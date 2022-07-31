New Map & VR Update - Version 1.7.0

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new update!
This update comes with a new map, bug fix, and simple, but new rock! Also, we are still working to continue to optimize Rock Life: The Rock Simulator from all GPU related issues.
Here is the list of changes in this new update:
Added Volume Slider
Brand New Map (River)
Optimized/Fix Full-screen using too much GPU bug!
Updated Achievement System (Especially for Giga Rock)
Added Translations (French and German)
New Rock, 'Small Rock'
Updated VR with the new rocks, scenes, and updated VR Menu!
Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!
