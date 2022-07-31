Minor Patch 1.1.7 - Improved Matchmaking UX and Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9225529 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Type: Minor

Patch Number 1.1.7

PTR Date: 7/28/2022

Release Date: 7/31/2022

We're excited to announce Minor 1.1.7 has a variety of fixes and improvements that address player feedback and bug reports.

The patch includes quality of life improvements, numerous bugfixes, stability and performance improvements, tweaks to the Celestial Throne climb, an improved Matchmaking experience that's more informative for queued players, plus new Drift animations and voice lines.

Say hello to Drift popping out in various regions now! 🤖

Edit - We're actively working on issues reported by the community here: Player Top Voted Issues. Added links to related issues below. Fixes made are also based on feedback/reports from multiple sources (Discord, bug reports, etc).

New Drift animations and voice lines for regions

Improved Matchmaking UI/UX that includes: Icon indicators for queued players Matchmaking status in the mini map text pop up New "Instance Ready" pop up with a countdown to join [source 1, source 2] Players time out when queueing for more than 15 minutes Crafting stations are disabled while queueing and crafting ingredients get refunded

Changes to the Celestial Throne climb: Moved some platforms to show a clearer path forward Moving platforms pause for longer before moving again Added safety rocks beneath dangerous sections Fixed colliders on moving platforms and vines Added mines in some sections and adjusted the timing for explosions

Dungeon updates: Minor improvements to the dungeon boundary system Added previous action completion requirement for boss to spawn in Forsaken Reliquary Added previous room completion requirement for bosses in Seething Depths and Infernal Core Increased laser damage for traps in Forsaken Reliquary Improved wording on Terms of Service buttons Sound polish for the Celestial Throne content



