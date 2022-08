1.2.3 Changelog

CNG: Reverted some of the small team portraits to previous versions

CNG: Improvements to ammo loading, including a new option to have the RR automatically restocked after each scenario; thanks, Vanagandr!

CNG: Reduced base chance to hit of Bazooka, Panzerschreck, and PIAT

CNG: Reduced base AP score of early and late Bazooka

CNG: Minor changes to Poland and September campaigns

FIX: Crash during random event where an enemy UK 25-pdr is spawned