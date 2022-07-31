Hold Your Own 10.0.9 Update

Hold Your Own Publicl Build V10.0.9 Patch Notes

Added additional ways to get items for deliver quests. You can loot them from normal loot containers, manufacture them, or now find the special locations described in the long text description that when looted will relieve some of the grind. This should provide some variation from the grind these quests always have had. Note, that in some of these you will have to fight for your gains!

Drastically reduced the wild behavior of cars when hitting an object of just the right size in the wrong way. Decreased the center of mass, dampened both linear and angular momentum, limited angular velocity to 60 deg/sec, and drastically decreased the restitution (bounciness) of the car material. Should see more tame crashes now, though if just right you can see a bit of a wild ride.

Cleaned up Control Panel Overview code for performance and potential CTDs for large builds.

Fixed a legacy issue with the buoyancy calculations that resulted in at least one CTD.

Increased the likelihood of finding nails in certain types of loot containers.

Removed medical herb from Bandage recipe since, currently medical herbs are limited in the loot tables and only craftable once you have the Wood Stove which is intermediate game crafting. This makes bandages more readily available at the beginning of a game.

Fixed issue of the delete (pick up) confirm windows being left up.

Fixed distortion caused by looking up and down, increased height of player camera to reduce the feeling of being short.

Fixed an issue with perish time being reduced excessively with continued recombining of stacks. Recombining stacks should calculate perish time correctly now.

Increased spawn and quantity per node in oil shale caves near swamp, decreased oil shale in other caves. This makes the oil shale caves worth visiting.

Adjusted some blocking volumes to avoid player becoming stuck.

Fixed a cave location where a player could get stuck.

Reduced 4x4 engine noise volume.

Raised 4x4 1st person camera to better see over dashboard.

Doubled zoom in for the large map.

Added ‘Crafted in:‘ information on the mouse-over tool tip for recipe requirements and items in inventory. For example mousing over the recipe requirement for a Cobalt Ingot will give the additional information ‘Crafted in: Forge, Furnace’.

Added guard spawn to the ‘Locate the Workshop Blueprints’ quest.

Fixed garage restroom sign flickering and only partially visible.

Fixed name of Ilha Congelada in two quest descriptions that were wrong.

Corrected text for the Repair Kit quest to be “Deliver”, not “Make” (you can acquire them any way you like), and the correct quantity of 40.

Corrected various text.

‘Deforested’ the inside of a few houses.

Fixed no icon being displayed when selecting a recipe.

Added Medical Herbs to the Chemistry Station with reduced mats and crafting time.

Changed recipe for splint, removing log and adding two Sticks.

Fixed a potential problem if the player's car was in the way of a large number of NPCs attacking. Car could be destroyed removing it from the game. Disabled damage...for now.

Developer Notes

Loot Container Respawn Time

The respawn time of loot containers is 10 in game days. However, that is if the player does not sleep, which speeds up in game time. The 10 day timer is a fixed number of real life seconds. If you sleep a lot, then expect the respawn to be longer than 10 in game days. If you use a ‘cheat’ to speed up the game then the respawn will also be longer than 10 in game days. Basically the respawn is 43,200 RL seconds no matter what you do in the game or to the game.

Shipyard Placement

The Shipyard must be placed such that the closed section opposite the door is next to open water. If it is not then you will not be able to recall your boat as the ‘landing spot’ will be blocked. You will also not be able to place anything in front of the Shipyard since that area is reserved for teleporting the boat.

Quest Clarification

For additional information about a quest please open your inventory and click on the Quests tab. The long description of the quest may answer some questions.

Happy Gaming!