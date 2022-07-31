Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - July 31, 2022

Today's update contains changes to computer interaction, a new advanced volume settings menu, new graphics for gas grenades, a new translation and many translation updates, some polish to the user interface, and of course, bug fixes.

Campaigns

Tears for Tarnor: Abandoned Maintenance Tunnels: Added a constraint group to the crane platform to avoid strange physics interactions.

Aliens

Added an experimental system where aliens can be controlled by players. There is currently no gameplay or UI associated with this system. Aliens can be inhabited using the asw_inhabit_npc concommand and spectated using the asw_spectate_npc concommand. Both of these concommands are cheats. In this initial version, rangers and harvesters have the ability to attack in this mode.

Weapons

TG-05 Gas Grenades: The visuals for this weapon have been updated. The gas cloud and grenade trail are now yellow rather than green. The gas cloud now visually fills the entire area of effect. The gas cloud is now culled based on a visibility proxy rather than by map geometry. (The same way that glows from light sources are culled.) There is now a red circle on the floor where the gas grenade is dealing damage. Fixed the HUD damage indicator not appearing for damage caused by gas grenades.



Translations

Added Brazilian Portuguese translation.

Updated Chinese translation.

Updated German translation.

Updated Italian translation.

Updated Japanese translation.

Updated Russian translation.

Added missing letter textures for Chinese, German, and Brazilian Portuguese mission success screens.

Compiled caption files are no longer used by the game.

Misc

Fixed a server crash during instant restart (ED_Alloc) when precaching entities pushed the edict number over the limit.

Reorganized the alien class hierarchy in the code to facilitate the addition of future features.

Moved the USE prompt to the side when hacking or using a computer.

Computer hacks no longer start automatically after 4 seconds.

Walking away from a computer after interacting with it no longer logs out of the computer. (The computer still returns to the main menu.)

Added convars (rdmixer*) that affect the volume of various types of audio.

Added "Advanced Volume Settings" to the audio menu.

Mission chooser titles can now wrap to the next line.

Made a bit of shaky text in net_graph less shaky.

Increased the default FPS limit by 1 to avoid rounding errors (on a 60Hz monitor, the limit will now start at 61, etc.)

Fixed dedicated servers having fps_max set by default.

showbudget can now be used in multiplayer.

Added a label to the "change view" button on the in-game HoIAF leaderboard to show what the current view is. Fixed the "no entries" error message getting stuck when changing between views.

The SourceTV bot no longer shows up as a player in lobbies, can no longer become the lobby leader, and no longer counts towards the 60% requirement for a kick or leader vote.

Closed captions in VCD cutscenes are now forced to be at least as long as the associated audio (rd_scene_extend_caption_to_sound).

Fixed debriefing charts showing the first occurance of a stat (such as friendly fire) as if it had happened immediately at the start of the mission.

Added convar rd_kick_inactive_players, which is the maximum number of seconds a player can remain connected to a server without taking any actions.

Fixed flyout menus in advanced settings staying open when switching to the next section.

Mapping

Added a developer warning at mission start if any spawners are inside terrain.

Camera rotation is now enabled rather than disabled by default. Mappers who want to disable camera rotation for players who haven't set a preference need to update their asw_gamerules entity.

VScript

VScript save files no longer end with a NUL byte. Fixed VScript save files without a terminating NUL byte loading part of the previously loaded file.

Fixed a client crash when calling Destroy on a player. (You still shouldn't do that.)

TileGen