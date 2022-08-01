Patach 0.4.21

-- Fixed not being able to re-position units on certain camera angles.

-- Fixed fight ending prematurely when your last unit dies while you have Occultist alliance.

-- Fixed attack wasting status charges when changing target mid-attack animation.

-- Fixed Wings sometimes not unlocking properly.

-- Fixed audio issues when there's too much stuff happening (performance increase).

-- Fixed Plague card not having an upgrade.

-- Fixed some texts.

-- Fixed card Hitjob with wrong rarity.

-- Variants are now shown when filtering for Heroes in the Compendium.

-- Vainglory skill duration changed from 5/8/11 to 3/5/7.