Hadean Tactics update for 1 August 2022

Patach 0.4.21

-- Fixed not being able to re-position units on certain camera angles.
-- Fixed fight ending prematurely when your last unit dies while you have Occultist alliance.
-- Fixed attack wasting status charges when changing target mid-attack animation.
-- Fixed Wings sometimes not unlocking properly.
-- Fixed audio issues when there's too much stuff happening (performance increase).
-- Fixed Plague card not having an upgrade.
-- Fixed some texts.
-- Fixed card Hitjob with wrong rarity.
-- Variants are now shown when filtering for Heroes in the Compendium.
-- Vainglory skill duration changed from 5/8/11 to 3/5/7.

