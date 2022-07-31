 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 31 July 2022

Small Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release contains a minor update to the advanced 1B/2B/3B Board Game Companion command. Specifically, you can now add NORBI to the end of the command when there is an error on a hit. This will specify that no RBI are awarded to the batter because of the error. For example, the command 1B R22 E9 NORBI results in a single, followed by an error on the right fielder. Because the error allowed the runner on second to score, NORBI was added to the end of the command so no RBI is awarded to the batter.

