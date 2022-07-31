Hotfix 1.3.1

Fixed a bug where the "Bartering" modifier would not work as expected on ships other than Spartan. Note that this did not affect the 7/31 daily challenge since that was on the Spartan ship.

This change is the first "leaderboard version bump". This means that starting tomorrow (August 1), you should ensure you're on the latest version of Exodemic (VF6EC1E6 on the Main Menu) before you do the daily. If you aren't, you (unfortunately) won't be told you're not, but you'll have a different daily and your score will go on a different leaderboard.

In general, be sure your game is up to date before doing any dailies!