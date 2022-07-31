New Difficulty Curve

Hey so for anyone that's tried the game, you may have noticed, it's a little bit, impossibly hard. While this was intentional, I'm reconsidering.

People paid for swords, explosive decompression, unique bosses etc but because of the difficulty, are only getting a fraction of what their hard earned €3.19 paid for. So this brings us to Space Bandit's first early access update. You are getting two major changes as well as some bug fixes.

Zone 1 Nurfed

Zone 1's enemies are now very slow and miss a lot. This will give new players a chance to learn the game's basic combat in a not so punishing env. Second, Zone 1's length has been shortened and it's boss transplanted to another zone. This means new players can get their first taste of kill streaks and into shooting people out windows within a few minutes of their first run. Shortening the first zone also means more experienced players won't be as bored by the new weaker Zone 1 enemies. And finally to complete the curve, Zone 2 enemies now die a little faster (which overall I think has made the zone more fun).

Bullsh@!t Option

I've tried to make Space Bandit a fair game. But software is software. So I've decided to create a new feature call "Bullsh@!t". What it does, is when you die, you are allowed to retry the level, but only once every 10 minutes. I hope this can save you from some frustrating and unfair deaths.

Thanks for all the feedback so far and making it an amazing launch :)

Change log: