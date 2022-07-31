Patch 0.0.29a - 31st of July 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9225215 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Void Walkers ("stare into galaxy mobs") will no longer be able to turn "purple" by falling out of their masked area

Enemies no longer rotate in place if frozen or having no target (e.g when player is Vanished)

Cloak of the Dark Hero's Vanish ability is now functional and visual

this allows the player to phase through mobs for 5 seconds upon taking damage

30 second cooldown from time of taking damage

mobs stop following the player for the 5 second duration

WaveSystem spawn interval has been increased to 100/second from the previous 10/second in order for Prey stat to feel more overwhelming

Previously mobs would spawn at a rate of 10 per second, but the max mob count per wave was way higher than this, having high kill speeds would then mean you were technically nerfed in terms of max kills per second as mobs would not spawn fast enough.

LifeSteal stat will now show the amount it heals if it heals

Picking up equipment that doesn't fit anywhere or was maxed will now give +25 souls

There's also a (+25 souls) indicator in the error message displayed for these cases

Fixed a bug where picking up multiple equipment in the same frame would only pick the first item multiple times

There's now a queue of equipment to confirm one by one

Equipment tooltips now say "Equipment is maxed." when an item has reached its maximum upgrade

Fixed a bug where equipment would not show its final upgrade unlocked box if it had 15 total upgrades

Max equipment upgrades are now visualized by grayed out upgrade boxes



Fixed a bug where the Assassin character would not play sounds when being injured

Upgrade window now fits 3 upgrade boxes more tightly to preserve screen space

Equipment Confirm window now has more information and a generally better layout

Equipment drops will now generally be a lot more useful and contain less junk items that can't fit in your inventory

Items get re-rolled when it won't fit in any of your current inventory slots either as a new item or an upgrade to non-maxed items

This results in a lot less pickup errors

If you end up with all items maxed and you can't physically obtain more items, 25 souls are automatically given when an item were supposed to drop.

Unpausing during equipment confirm is no longer possible

Lucky Clover weight increased from 0 -> 1 as it is a belt slot item

Player character will no longer shuffle during pause screen when moving the cursor/aim-joystick

Equipment confirm window now shows the slot for each item

Reduced brightness of the Life Drain ability's pentagram as it would feel distracting or obstructing in a few cases

In-game music should no longer cut out as it has the highest possible audio priority

Sparks ability projectiles now start fully scaled so you get a clear idea of where exactly they're traveling

Grasp of the True God buff no longer targets icicle particles when dissolving enemies