Patch 0.0.29a - 31st of July 2022

Void Walkers ("stare into galaxy mobs") will no longer be able to turn "purple" by falling out of their masked area
Enemies no longer rotate in place if frozen or having no target (e.g when player is Vanished)
Cloak of the Dark Hero's Vanish ability is now functional and visual
- this allows the player to phase through mobs for 5 seconds upon taking damage
- 30 second cooldown from time of taking damage
- mobs stop following the player for the 5 second duration
WaveSystem spawn interval has been increased to 100/second from the previous 10/second in order for Prey stat to feel more overwhelming
- Previously mobs would spawn at a rate of 10 per second, but the max mob count per wave was way higher than this, having high kill speeds would then mean you were technically nerfed in terms of max kills per second as mobs would not spawn fast enough.
LifeSteal stat will now show the amount it heals if it heals
Picking up equipment that doesn't fit anywhere or was maxed will now give +25 souls
- There's also a (+25 souls) indicator in the error message displayed for these cases
Fixed a bug where picking up multiple equipment in the same frame would only pick the first item multiple times
- There's now a queue of equipment to confirm one by one
Equipment tooltips now say "Equipment is maxed." when an item has reached its maximum upgrade
Fixed a bug where equipment would not show its final upgrade unlocked box if it had 15 total upgrades
Max equipment upgrades are now visualized by grayed out upgrade boxes
Fixed a bug where the Assassin character would not play sounds when being injured
Upgrade window now fits 3 upgrade boxes more tightly to preserve screen space
Equipment Confirm window now has more information and a generally better layout
Equipment drops will now generally be a lot more useful and contain less junk items that can't fit in your inventory
- Items get re-rolled when it won't fit in any of your current inventory slots either as a new item or an upgrade to non-maxed items
- This results in a lot less pickup errors
- If you end up with all items maxed and you can't physically obtain more items, 25 souls are automatically given when an item were supposed to drop.
Unpausing during equipment confirm is no longer possible
Lucky Clover weight increased from 0 -> 1 as it is a belt slot item
Player character will no longer shuffle during pause screen when moving the cursor/aim-joystick
Equipment confirm window now shows the slot for each item
Reduced brightness of the Life Drain ability's pentagram as it would feel distracting or obstructing in a few cases
In-game music should no longer cut out as it has the highest possible audio priority
Sparks ability projectiles now start fully scaled so you get a clear idea of where exactly they're traveling
Grasp of the True God buff no longer targets icicle particles when dissolving enemies
