Patch 1.0.2 is here!

In the new weekly patch you will find:

New inventory system

Ability system

Improved ragdoll physics

A system of modules that have an active and passive ability effect on the player's character

And many other minor game fixes!

You can still get the "Cyberpunk Neon" skin pack for free.

More info here : Cyberpunk Neon skin pack

Please visit the MP5 Discord channel to take an active part in the game development process: Discord