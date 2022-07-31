Update, Version 20220731

English

##########Content#############

[Sins of the Father]We now have 1 solution that can lead to the last stage of this mission. (There will be more alternative solutions. There are 2 choices that can have long-term impacts on future stories.)

The room with a bed in Queensmouth Church's Inner Chamber is now isolated from the rest part of the map. Thus, you can rest in it without worrying about enemies from outside disrupting you.

Made the choice window in the dialogue with Captain Nameless wider.

简体中文

##########Content#############

【父辈的原罪】一条通往任务下一阶段的路线。（还会有更多其它的解决方案。目前这里有两个会对之后剧情后长期影响的选择。）

王后镇教堂内殿的那个有床的房间现在和地图上其余部分隔离。你可以在里面休息而无需担心受到外面的敌人的干扰。

和无名队长对话时的选项窗口更宽了。