Patch 0.9.0 is LIVE!

I can't believe it, but the new version of Project Apocalypse is finally here! It took almost a year to develop (not constantly, but still). And I'm a bit scared because of it. From one side, the game is now almost feature-complete and quite fun to play. On the other side - there can be a lot of problems and bugs because there are so many changes and so little testing (by me). Well, I'm going to monitor the active problems and fix them ASAP. Furthermore, now I can finally switch to more frequent and smaller patches. It was the original plan, but I failed. But now I can improve the whole patch pipeline.

So, what has changed? I wish to make CrusaderKings3-style patch notes with hundreds of elements, but let's start with the major features and changes.

New buildings. Each one (well, except for the radio station) has been remade from the ground. Three levels of upgrade for each building and five levels for the Main base. Upgrades unlock new features and items for production.

New resources. They are grouped into four categories - Consumables, Materials, Goods, and Weapons. You need consumables to keep your survivors alive, Materials to build and craft, Goods to trade (coming in the next update), and Weapons to protect your camp. The production system has been remade and now you can add items to the production queue.

AI has been reworked from scratch. I switched the overall approach and now everything is working faster and can be extended much easier. There are some new behaviors like "retreat from the combat if scared", "find a campsite and rest there with fellow survivors", "go to the infirmary and heal there" and much more is going to be added in the next updates.

There are two working game modes - Survival and Sandbox. In survival, you need to survive as long as possible. And in the sandbox, you can control different aspects and systems of the game to tweak your experience or just to build a pretty cool camp :-)

I'm going to reorganize the plans for the next updates and, finally, the release of the game. Stay tuned for news, write your ideas and feedback in the comments or discussions and enjoy the game! Thank you for playing and for being with me on this insane journey of evening-indie-game developer!

And here goes the CK3-Style patch note with SOME of the changes which I didn't forget to document:

Project Apocalypse. Patch 0.9.0 Changelog:

New buildings

Reworked building construction price calculation

Reworked building system, now you need to do some work on the construction site to build something

Reworked job creation, use right click on objects to create a job

Reworked production UI

Reworked upgrade UI

Reworked building efficiency system. Now it uses Fuel, Building Level, and the availability of the worker in the building

Reworked Farm logic

Healthbar fixes

AI fixes

Survivors leave the building if it is destroyed

Inventory rework + removed inventory from most of the buildings

Simplified resource management

Reworked tutorial and How to Play panel

Context naming for jobs

Production queue logic

Sleeping survivors can miss the infected attack

Reworked needs balance

New needs for survivors

Building levels reworked. Leveling up unlocks new production schematics and increases the efficiency

Massive performance optimization

Resource points rebalanced

Improved buildings and resource points collisions

Infinite smaller fixes, tweaks, and improvements

Known issues: