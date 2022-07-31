The 1.1 August Update is here!

The August Update
Maps:
Maps have recieved some visual upgrades including new textures, better looking paths, and new environmental objects.
Towers:
-Ballista attack speed and power adjusted
-Foot Soldier health, attack speed, and power adjusted
-Patches health increased
-Druid buff radius lowered, radius visible when selected
-Arcane Splasher attack speed increased
-Mortar is no longer gigantic
-Leif base price decreased
-Musket attack speed and power adjusted
-Ice Mage Tower slow buffed to 25%
-Refinery size and base cost reduced
Enemies:
-Added new variation of slimes
-Slime walk animation changed, movement speed lowered
-Spider walk animation changed
-Rat warrior walk animation changed
-Crafted new quick play spawns
-Enemies split into variations of each other to reduce chaos and give variety*
Forest Maps:
-Forest Slime
-Spider
-Bat
-Orc
-Rat Warrior
-Specter
-Lizard Warrior
-Evil Mage
-Black Knight
-Golem
-Golem Boss
Desert Maps:
-Desert Slime
-Spiny
-Bat
-Skeleton
-Crab Monster
-Specter
-Lizard Warrior
-Evil Mage
-Black Knight
-Golem
-Golem Boss
*Raid maps are uneffected by this change
