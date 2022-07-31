The 1.1 August Update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9225113 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The August Update

Maps:

Maps have recieved some visual upgrades including new textures, better looking paths, and new environmental objects.

Towers:

-Ballista attack speed and power adjusted

-Foot Soldier health, attack speed, and power adjusted

-Patches health increased

-Druid buff radius lowered, radius visible when selected

-Arcane Splasher attack speed increased

-Mortar is no longer gigantic

-Leif base price decreased

-Musket attack speed and power adjusted

-Ice Mage Tower slow buffed to 25%

-Refinery size and base cost reduced

Enemies:

-Added new variation of slimes

-Slime walk animation changed, movement speed lowered

-Spider walk animation changed

-Rat warrior walk animation changed

-Crafted new quick play spawns

-Enemies split into variations of each other to reduce chaos and give variety*

Forest Maps:

-Forest Slime

-Spider

-Bat

-Orc

-Rat Warrior

-Specter

-Lizard Warrior

-Evil Mage

-Black Knight

-Golem

-Golem Boss

Desert Maps:

-Desert Slime

-Spiny

-Bat

-Skeleton

-Crab Monster

-Specter

-Lizard Warrior

-Evil Mage

-Black Knight

-Golem

-Golem Boss

*Raid maps are uneffected by this change