Forrader Hero in Early Access. Available now!

Hello guys!

Forrader Hero has launched in Early Access today: it’s playable with the content of 3 heroes and two different stages.

Forrader Hero is a sort of casual with small tactics elements, a turn-based roguelike game.

The main game mode is Arcade mode. You can play it with some progression to unlock new heroes and stages.

The development plan during Early Access:

Update 1 (August-September): 2 new heroes (Alchemist, Necromancer), 1 new stage.

Update 2 (September – October): new hero (Archer), new modes – Endless, Chaos Arcade

Update X (?): new stage, achievements.

Any small update during the EA state improving/fixing the game in any way.

Disclaimer: any changes to the plan can happen or delivery time delayed depending on the life events.

I try to listen to all feedback on the game since it’s crucial when developing the game solo.

Please use the Steam Community Forums to leave feedback.

Also, you can write me on Twitter or DM me via Discord

(VidyGames Discord -- https://discord.gg/6FZrtZGTkR)

(VidyGames Twitter -- https://twitter.com/vidygames)

Thanks, everyone! Cheers!