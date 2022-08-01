 Skip to content

自動切るクリップ update for 1 August 2022

Fortnite supported - ver. 3.6.0 release

自動切るクリップ update for 1 August 2022

Fortnite supported - ver. 3.6.0 release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now supports Fortnite.
The implementation is still in the early stages and the accuracy will not be good yet.

Please use the trial version first.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1632801
  • Loading history…
