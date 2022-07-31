 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 31 July 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.5.1]

Share · View all patches · Build 9224991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : An option [Disable moving locked items when sorting] in Settings tab
Added : An indicator that shows which heroes are equipping skills
Added : More detail of damage calculation in Help>[Battle]
Added : Japanese/Chinese texts
Changed : For Skill/Equip/Rebirth tab, when you click the tab button while it's opened, it will change to the current playing hero's screen
Changed : Quick Access menu in battle field is opened in default
Changed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] with [Favorite Area]. When the hero automatically goes to the swarming area and if he/she died there, he/she will instantly go to his/her favorite area.
Fixed : An option [Disable the confirmation on entering dungeons] didn't work properly
Fixed : Popup window's buttons sometimes didn't work
Fixed : Town Building [Mystic Arena]'s leaf research effect didn't work correctly
Fixed : When you are stuck on being acquired IEH1 Player Bonus for 10 sec, you can quit the popup window
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1690711
  • Loading history…
Depot 1690712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link