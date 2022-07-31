IEH2 [ver. 1.1.5.1]

Added : An option [Disable moving locked items when sorting] in Settings tab

Added : An indicator that shows which heroes are equipping skills

Added : More detail of damage calculation in Help>[Battle]

Added : Japanese/Chinese texts

Changed : For Skill/Equip/Rebirth tab, when you click the tab button while it's opened, it will change to the current playing hero's screen

Changed : Quick Access menu in battle field is opened in default

Changed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] with [Favorite Area]. When the hero automatically goes to the swarming area and if he/she died there, he/she will instantly go to his/her favorite area.

Fixed : An option [Disable the confirmation on entering dungeons] didn't work properly

Fixed : Popup window's buttons sometimes didn't work

Fixed : Town Building [Mystic Arena]'s leaf research effect didn't work correctly

Fixed : When you are stuck on being acquired IEH1 Player Bonus for 10 sec, you can quit the popup window

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos