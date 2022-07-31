Update 1.3

Changed the AI to be less infuriating. Now most of them will run away for longer after being scarred. AI has less chance to find player after they run away. The father away you are from the AI less chance you will be spotted. AI will go back to normal state sooner.

Patch notes:

Changes:

Crushed souls amulet, Healing syringe and Agurot are now stackable;

AI spawn/respawn times changed. AI will despawn much sooner;

AI now has less chance of getting the players location. AI will much less likely to follow player if they run away;

Ghouls now will now despawn after being scarred;

AI chance to detect player is now based on how far the player is;

AI agro times reduced;

Increased sprinting speed.

Added: