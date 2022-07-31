 Skip to content

Godumas update for 31 July 2022

Update 1.3

Build 9224977

Changed the AI to be less infuriating. Now most of them will run away for longer after being scarred. AI has less chance to find player after they run away. The father away you are from the AI less chance you will be spotted. AI will go back to normal state sooner.

Changes:

  • Crushed souls amulet, Healing syringe and Agurot are now stackable;
  • AI spawn/respawn times changed. AI will despawn much sooner;
  • AI now has less chance of getting the players location. AI will much less likely to follow player if they run away;
  • Ghouls now will now despawn after being scarred;
  • AI chance to detect player is now based on how far the player is;
  • AI agro times reduced;
  • Increased sprinting speed.

Added:

  • Added a tutorial about flashlight breaking;
  • Healing syringe is given when playing solo.

