To celebrate the KC GT 2022 Championship, we're giving away a total of 1000 Gems and a special Game Mat! Bear witness to fierce Duels between elite Duelists!

・Login Bonus

All players who log in during the campaign can receive the following items!

Game Mat: KC GT 2022 Main Tournament Celebration

Special Icon

・Bonus Stamps

Log in to receive a stamp, and obtain a total of 1000 Gems and Card Tickets including UR/SR Tickets!