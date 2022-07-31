 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 31 July 2022

Age of Undead update to version 1.0.2!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!
Although it is Sunday, we have been working on releasing a quick update to fix some minor UI bugs and increase the units' balance.

Changes in version 1.0.2:

  • In the units' and buildings' info, the value of the armor was incorrectly expressed in decimals; now is expressed in percentages.
    NOTE: We will release a post shortly explaining how armor and penetrating damage in AOU works.

  • The first-person support hit marker has been made more visible for all types of support.
    We would love to hear from you if you find it more visible now and if you like this game mode.

  • The cost of the following units has been balanced, especially in Food and Metal.
    Support armored vehicle
    Tank
    Heavy tank
    Light Helicopter
    Attack helicopter
    Anti-tank helicopter
    Strike aircraft
    Anti-tank aircraft
    Tactical bomber (napalm)
    Tactical bomber (phosphorus)
    Tactical bomber (cluster bombs)
    Strategic bomber
    Second World War aircraft (37mm)
    Second World War aircraft (rockets)
    Second World War aircraft (bomb)
    Second World War aircraft (fighter)

IMPORTANT: being an update that does not strongly impact the gameplay, the DEMO version will not be updated to 1.0.2.

That's it for now. See you next update, Generals!

