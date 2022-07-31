New language supported.

The game is now available in Italian! All thanks to the work of wonderful Mizraim. His diligence and enthusiasm will hopefully help introduce a lot more new Italian players to the world of Tiny Bunny. Kakihara, our Chinese translator, has also finished working on EP. 3. It is now available in Simplified Chinese. We've also fixed a number of typos and missing lines in the English version of the game, as well as other general bugs. Thank you for being patient while we're still hard at work on EP. 4! Our top priority right now is to make sure future content for the game meets the quality bar we've set in previous episodes or maybe even surpasses it.