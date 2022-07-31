The Mission Drop

This week we mostly worked on missions & achievements + some backend stuff:



ːws_peaceː Fixed some of the original achievements that weren't registering properly.

ːws_peaceː Added a new batch of achievements, bringing the current achievement total to 42.

ːws_peaceː @Cobretti137 & @StonyMike cooked up a new batch of mid-to-late-game tasks, bringing the total mission count to 160+.

ːws_peaceː Fixed a couple of issues with the default controller maps.

ːws_peaceː Added a controller calibration feature to the controls menu that'll allow you to independently set custom dead zones for each axis.

ːws_peaceː Added an indicator to the hud xp bar that'll pop up whenever you're high enough to get that 50% XP boost.

ːws_peaceː Worked on optimizing latency on NVIDIA GPUs. It's still a work in progress so don't expect a massive FPS boost, especially if the performance on your end is CPU bound, but the FPS should be a little more stable across the board.

ːws_peaceː Added Cloud Play support and opted into the GeForce Now cloud gaming service. At the moment though, we have no idea when or even if Weed Shop 3 will be added to Geforce Now games list since it still has to go through the manual curation process.

ːws_flagː If you could spare a minute of your time to help us out by requesting Weed Shop 3 to be added to the Geforce Now library, we'd really appreciate it! ːws_flagː Just use the SEND FEEDBACK tool in the GeForce NOW app and ask them why Weed Shop 3 is not available on their service yet. ːws_damanː