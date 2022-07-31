-The Benza RPG is playable from start to finish! The Japanese school is now playable from floors 1 to 50!
-A new area has been added to the Shadow Circus that is only playable by Hamilton’s “Call” magic. This area is accessible after Hamilton joins the party.
-Extensive additions have been made to the voice acting cast including Bob Werley (Bob), Shizuka Anderson (Carol), Hiro Ono (Hiro), and many more characters from Benza English!
-Over 200 lines of new spoken dialog have been added to the game!
-All character’s stats have been balanced to reflect their roles at the end of the game.
-“Callable” characters now gain levels easier and have increased stats to make them more viable throughout the entire game.
-5th tier weapons and armor have been added.
-New monster art has been added to various points of the game.
-Additional moves have been added to many of the “callable” characters and to main party members including Chris and Tamura.
The Benza RPG update for 31 July 2022
The Benza RPG Version 3.0 is here in our last major update to the main story!
