The Benza RPG update for 31 July 2022

The Benza RPG Version 3.0 is here in our last major update to the main story!

The Benza RPG Version 3.0 · Last edited 31 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The Benza RPG is playable from start to finish! The Japanese school is now playable from floors 1 to 50!
-A new area has been added to the Shadow Circus that is only playable by Hamilton’s “Call” magic. This area is accessible after Hamilton joins the party.
-Extensive additions have been made to the voice acting cast including Bob Werley (Bob), Shizuka Anderson (Carol), Hiro Ono (Hiro), and many more characters from Benza English!
-Over 200 lines of new spoken dialog have been added to the game!
-All character’s stats have been balanced to reflect their roles at the end of the game.
-“Callable” characters now gain levels easier and have increased stats to make them more viable throughout the entire game.
-5th tier weapons and armor have been added.
-New monster art has been added to various points of the game.
-Additional moves have been added to many of the “callable” characters and to main party members including Chris and Tamura. 

