Carentan Release and More Updates!

Achtung!

Following your great dedication to the Fatherland on Omaha and Bocage a new challenge lies for you ahead: the Battle of Carentan!

The first major For The Fatherland update introduces the third map of the German campaign Carentan, and indeed plenty of new content. In fact, Omaha beach went through a visual redesign, as the map lacked behind in quality compared to Bocage and especially to Carentan. The update also includes numerous minor fixes, small adjustments, and tweaks.

General:

Added three new music pieces to the music player rotation

Fixed several issues with animation and sound synchronization

Fixed a lighting bug which made weird shadows on the ground texture

Adjusted player unit behaviour e.g., the bullet speed of the Combat Rifle unit has been increased

Added three new player units: Tank Trap, StuG IV, Tiger I

Added five new enemy units: Grenadier, Officer, Tank Driver, Haft-truck, Sherman

Added three new abilities: Giftgas, Heal & Repair, Achtung! (Taking Cover)

All player units can now take damage from some enemy units

Increased time between waves from 5 seconds to 10 seconds

Increased resources bonus after each wave from 15/15 to 25/25

Adjusted the price of some units and abilities

Deleted several artifacts and adjusted code to improve performance

Enhanced post-processing to make the game look more pleasant

Added the lock-on-sight mechanic (LOS) to the game i.e., units will only attack an enemy if they can actually see it, objects such as walls will block the view now (not entirely included on all maps!)

Added a camera shaker to explosions, Omaha is now rather shaky couch

Updated the Units window in the Main Menu

Reduced the volume of the Machine Gun unit as the sound was a little bit too annoying

You can now play the next random music clip by pressing F3 (its random, so clips might repeat)

And a bunch of other small changes

Omaha:

Reworked the visual map design and added more detail

Added one new enemy unit

Added one new ability

Adjusted the wave spawner difficulty to be more newbie-friendly

The MG and Flamethrower units use lock on sight mechanics, due to the map design (trenches) the remaining units work as before

Bocage:

Small adjustments to post-processing

Added two new enemy units

Added two new abilities

The Smoke Grenade ability is now unlocked from the very beginning to give players more options and because forcing the players to buy the same abilities each map didn’t seem fair (you will get a small bonus after each map from now on)

Adjusted the wave spawner

LOS not activated on Bocage as not really needed here due to the open map design (LOS consumes more processing power)

Lowered the difficulty level as it was a little bit too harsh

Fixed a bug which resulted in the deduction of three player lives after a Jeep unit reached its target, its one life now

Carentan:

The map can be unlocked after playing and winning Bocage! Sorry for the inconvenience, but we are in Early Access after all 😊

As always, please consider joining my DISCORD in order to provide feedback on FTF and more...

Finally, please find below three For The Fatherland wallpapers in the new look!

Take care and stay safe

Zuck

PS. The next map might take a while, since I’m not entirely sure what I will go for, but probably it will be a larger tank battle, maybe even including air units aka planes… stay tuned!