 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Planet Crafter update for 31 July 2022

Development Branch update - v0.5.005

Share · View all patches · Build 9224494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.5.005) on the development branch. This should be the last one before the official release of the "Insects & Waterfall" Update.

This version slightly differ from v0.5.004 :

  • New message about insects & incubator from Sentinel Corp
  • Add some new secret in the mushroom cave
  • Reset new golden container id and contents
  • Re-able construction in mushroom cave
  • Added Translation

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1284192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link