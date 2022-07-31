Development Branch update - v0.5.005

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.5.005) on the development branch. This should be the last one before the official release of the "Insects & Waterfall" Update.
This version slightly differ from v0.5.004 :
- New message about insects & incubator from Sentinel Corp
- Add some new secret in the mushroom cave
- Reset new golden container id and contents
- Re-able construction in mushroom cave
- Added Translation
As usual, restart Steam to get the update.
