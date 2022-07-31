Development Branch update - v0.5.005

Share · View all patches · Build 9224494 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.5.005) on the development branch. This should be the last one before the official release of the "Insects & Waterfall" Update.

This version slightly differ from v0.5.004 :

New message about insects & incubator from Sentinel Corp

Add some new secret in the mushroom cave

Reset new golden container id and contents

Re-able construction in mushroom cave

Added Translation

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.