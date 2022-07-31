 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 31 July 2022

Update notes for v0.81

  • Fixed some compatibility issues that version 0.80 caused to levels made with earlier versions (when loaded in game, editor may show how they look with the new version)

  • Dynamic mesh textures and roads now have "Draw On Top" setting with three values: Disabled (default for non-roads), Enabled (default for roads) and Boosted

    • When set, material is drawn on top of other materials that are roughly on the same level (unless they both have the same setting)
    • "Boosted" can be used to merge roads and make intersections by making overlapping roads - if one is boosted and one is not, there is no z-fight flickering
    • To add a layer (e.g. ice) or a thin object on top of road or other object that has the setting on, Draw On Top needs to be enabled or boosted for the material to be visible

  • Changed the pit templates to use the new Draw On Top feature for a more seamless intersection

  • Added two more pit templates to start with a wider road

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

