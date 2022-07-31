Update notes for v0.81

Fixed some compatibility issues that version 0.80 caused to levels made with earlier versions (when loaded in game, editor may show how they look with the new version)

Dynamic mesh textures and roads now have "Draw On Top" setting with three values: Disabled (default for non-roads), Enabled (default for roads) and Boosted When set, material is drawn on top of other materials that are roughly on the same level (unless they both have the same setting)

"Boosted" can be used to merge roads and make intersections by making overlapping roads - if one is boosted and one is not, there is no z-fight flickering

To add a layer (e.g. ice) or a thin object on top of road or other object that has the setting on, Draw On Top needs to be enabled or boosted for the material to be visible

Changed the pit templates to use the new Draw On Top feature for a more seamless intersection

Added two more pit templates to start with a wider road