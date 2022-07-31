⚠️🙀 Hotfix Version: 1.1 🙀⚠️

😻Hello cat lovers!😻
First of all, thank you very much for your interest in the project!
To date, we have already collected 1000+ wishlists and sold 100+ copies at a 33% discount!
Thank you so much for all your feedback, we hear you!
Therefore, we have released an update with fixes and features.
Fixed bugs:
- UI - now we do not hide the panels when the camera approaches and enters the rooms
- Solar panels - when buying a new solar panel, the previous one will be automated
- Navigation - improved room navigation
- Control room - now the cat-robot turns in the report on the completion of stage 17+ correctly
- Tutorial - now the training starts at a convenient moment
- Ultrawide resolutions🤍🤍🤍 - now the mod-display in the window has been changed, you can change the window to the size you need
Thanks for your playtests, let's improve together, cats!😽
Good luck, have fun captain!
P.S. don't try to change the application window to other aspect ratio than 16:9... please, we are working on it.
=^^= Meow-meow =^^=
Changed files in this update