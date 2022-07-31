⚠️🙀 Hotfix Version: 1.1 🙀⚠️

😻Hello cat lovers!😻

First of all, thank you very much for your interest in the project!

To date, we have already collected 1000+ wishlists and sold 100+ copies at a 33% discount!

Thank you so much for all your feedback, we hear you!

Therefore, we have released an update with fixes and features.

Fixed bugs:

UI - now we do not hide the panels when the camera approaches and enters the rooms

- now we do not hide the panels when the camera approaches and enters the rooms Solar panels - when buying a new solar panel, the previous one will be automated

- when buying a new solar panel, the previous one will be automated Navigation - improved room navigation

- improved room navigation Control room - now the cat-robot turns in the report on the completion of stage 17+ correctly

- now the cat-robot turns in the report on the completion of stage 17+ correctly Tutorial - now the training starts at a convenient moment

- now the training starts at a convenient moment Ultrawide resolutions🤍🤍🤍 - now the mod-display in the window has been changed, you can change the window to the size you need

Thanks for your playtests, let's improve together, cats!😽

Good luck, have fun captain!

P.S. don't try to change the application window to other aspect ratio than 16:9... please, we are working on it.

=^^= Meow-meow =^^=