Platypus Adventures version 1.1
Content update focused on new areas and features
Note: If you are trying the new Challenge Mode and have a previous save on older build, I recommended that you reset your game (in main menu) to get a clean set of statistics
New Content
- Added Challenge Mode
- Added achievement "Challenger" (Complete the campaign with Challenge Mode)
- Added game progression percentage to Main Menu
- Re-modelled Platy's Old Hat
- Added Legendary Helmet
- Added Flower Crown
- Added Old Gum Nut Hat
- Added new area in Platy's home
- Added character switch in Platy's home
- Added new area near Kalamunda Village for Old Gum Nut Hat
- Added new area in the Deep Sea, for Legendary Helmet
- Added additional idle waiting animations for Platy
Adjustments
- The game now loads into a main menu, instead of loading into gameplay directly
- Boulder trap + Palm Falling trap can now be triggered with Boomerang
- Adjusted main menu
- Adjustments to gamepad look control
- Increased the damage of the Boomerang and Advanced Boomerang
- Increased the damage of the Cactus Bludgeoner
- Added a cheat code to unlock the Cactus Bludgeoner
- Equipping a hat now saves it
- Hat can be taken on or off with input
- Hats can be swapped for other hats
- Reduced the amount of spawned enemies, to reduce being overwhelmed and trapped
- Adjusted loading UI display to be a little bit more noticeable
- Adjusted level transition area in the Canoe river
- Increased the top speed of the Canoe
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where holding Focus and entering photomode could glitch the camera
- Fixed a rare soft lock during cutscenes
- Fixed an issue where toggling photomode while starting musical performance would cause a glitch
- Fixed various boundary issues
- Fixed an issue where aiming the boomerang and getting on cassowary would break the camera
- Fixed an issue where starting zipline with cassowary near would cause a glitch
- Fixed an issue where the underwater weight rock could be held out of the water
- Fixed an issue where bringing Cassowary near a swinging vine could cause a glitch
- Fixed a rare issue where energy orbs could be observed in strange locations
Changed files in this update