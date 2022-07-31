Share · View all patches · Build 9224445 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Platypus Adventures version 1.1

Content update focused on new areas and features

Note: If you are trying the new Challenge Mode and have a previous save on older build, I recommended that you reset your game (in main menu) to get a clean set of statistics

New Content

Added Challenge Mode

Added achievement "Challenger" (Complete the campaign with Challenge Mode)

Added game progression percentage to Main Menu

Re-modelled Platy's Old Hat

Added Legendary Helmet

Added Flower Crown

Added Old Gum Nut Hat

Added new area in Platy's home

Added character switch in Platy's home

Added new area near Kalamunda Village for Old Gum Nut Hat

Added new area in the Deep Sea, for Legendary Helmet

Added additional idle waiting animations for Platy

Adjustments

The game now loads into a main menu, instead of loading into gameplay directly

Boulder trap + Palm Falling trap can now be triggered with Boomerang

Adjusted main menu

Adjustments to gamepad look control

Increased the damage of the Boomerang and Advanced Boomerang

Increased the damage of the Cactus Bludgeoner

Added a cheat code to unlock the Cactus Bludgeoner

Equipping a hat now saves it

Hat can be taken on or off with input

Hats can be swapped for other hats

Reduced the amount of spawned enemies, to reduce being overwhelmed and trapped

Adjusted loading UI display to be a little bit more noticeable

Adjusted level transition area in the Canoe river

Increased the top speed of the Canoe

Fixes