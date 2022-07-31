 Skip to content

Platypus Adventures update for 31 July 2022

Platypus Adventures version 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content update focused on new areas and features

Note: If you are trying the new Challenge Mode and have a previous save on older build, I recommended that you reset your game (in main menu) to get a clean set of statistics

New Content

  • Added Challenge Mode
  • Added achievement "Challenger" (Complete the campaign with Challenge Mode)
  • Added game progression percentage to Main Menu
  • Re-modelled Platy's Old Hat
  • Added Legendary Helmet
  • Added Flower Crown
  • Added Old Gum Nut Hat
  • Added new area in Platy's home
  • Added character switch in Platy's home
  • Added new area near Kalamunda Village for Old Gum Nut Hat
  • Added new area in the Deep Sea, for Legendary Helmet
  • Added additional idle waiting animations for Platy

Adjustments

  • The game now loads into a main menu, instead of loading into gameplay directly
  • Boulder trap + Palm Falling trap can now be triggered with Boomerang
  • Adjusted main menu
  • Adjustments to gamepad look control
  • Increased the damage of the Boomerang and Advanced Boomerang
  • Increased the damage of the Cactus Bludgeoner
  • Added a cheat code to unlock the Cactus Bludgeoner
  • Equipping a hat now saves it
  • Hat can be taken on or off with input
  • Hats can be swapped for other hats
  • Reduced the amount of spawned enemies, to reduce being overwhelmed and trapped
  • Adjusted loading UI display to be a little bit more noticeable
  • Adjusted level transition area in the Canoe river
  • Increased the top speed of the Canoe

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where holding Focus and entering photomode could glitch the camera
  • Fixed a rare soft lock during cutscenes
  • Fixed an issue where toggling photomode while starting musical performance would cause a glitch
  • Fixed various boundary issues
  • Fixed an issue where aiming the boomerang and getting on cassowary would break the camera
  • Fixed an issue where starting zipline with cassowary near would cause a glitch
  • Fixed an issue where the underwater weight rock could be held out of the water
  • Fixed an issue where bringing Cassowary near a swinging vine could cause a glitch
  • Fixed a rare issue where energy orbs could be observed in strange locations

