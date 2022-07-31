Crafting Town - Update #1

Yes, with this update, the following innovations have been added to the game.

Now, every time you complete a collection quest, you will get +1 more collection, and your collection speed will increase by a certain amount.

If you want to switch between maps, you can now use the arrow keys on your keyboard.

After this update, I plan to add PT-BR and Polish languages to the game. I will probably bring these language options in order.

If you want to support me and my game : You can help me by writing a review, following the game and taking the wishlist.