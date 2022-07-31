 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crafting Town update for 31 July 2022

Crafting Town - Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9224438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yes, with this update, the following innovations have been added to the game.

  • Now, every time you complete a collection quest, you will get +1 more collection, and your collection speed will increase by a certain amount.

  • If you want to switch between maps, you can now use the arrow keys on your keyboard.

After this update, I plan to add PT-BR and Polish languages to the game. I will probably bring these language options in order.

If you want to support me and my game : You can help me by writing a review, following the game and taking the wishlist.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link