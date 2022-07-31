Version 2.0 update

new content:
-
[mode] demon king competition.
Somewhere on the mainland, countless monsters are bloodthirsty and fighting to liberate their powerful power for the supreme glory and rights. Just at this time, a demon hunter passed by and led the monsters to seize the glory of the demon king.
-
new task system is added to hall interface and battle interface.
-
new novice tutorial is added to the hall interface.
-
add disconnection and reconnection, chat box and multi person preparation function.
-
new role backpack, new role exchange, role minimum guarantee function.
-
list of wishing prizes for new characters and spirit cards.
-
the new version of shield can be attached with five elements of attributes to more specifically resist attribute damage.
When an attribute shield is damaged by this attribute, it will produce a huge damage reduction effect, and when it is damaged by other attributes, it will produce a small damage reduction effect.
For example, the character has a metal shield, and when he is injured by metal, he will reduce his damage by a large amount; If you suffer damage from none / Wood / water / fire / earth attributes, reduce the damage a little.
-
full interface update of the game.
-
game battle effect update.
-
characters, soul cards and other vertical painting updates.
[mode] Lingzhou Adventure:
- the store adds Lingpai quenching function, which needs to be triggered by adventure probability.
- increase the spirit of adventure [exciting].
- add adventure spirit card [swindle] [bundle demon book].
other optimizations:
- optimize the deck editing function.
- modify some soul card effects.
- modify some skill effects.
- optimization of some skills failed to launch.
- in game bug repair.
