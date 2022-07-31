Version 2.0 update

[mode] demon king competition. Somewhere on the mainland, countless monsters are bloodthirsty and fighting to liberate their powerful power for the supreme glory and rights. Just at this time, a demon hunter passed by and led the monsters to seize the glory of the demon king.

the new version of shield can be attached with five elements of attributes to more specifically resist attribute damage.

When an attribute shield is damaged by this attribute, it will produce a huge damage reduction effect, and when it is damaged by other attributes, it will produce a small damage reduction effect.

For example, the character has a metal shield, and when he is injured by metal, he will reduce his damage by a large amount; If you suffer damage from none / Wood / water / fire / earth attributes, reduce the damage a little.