A quick hotfix to deal with the NewGame+ option appearing when it shouldn't, updating health prediction to match the new Vulnerable, and Banded Coons now having Claws instead of Feet.

Update Log: New players are no longer presented with New Game+

Additional check so New Game+reverts to New Game if no save file found

Health prediction updated to reflect changes to Vulnerable

Banded Coon now has Claw limb attributes instead of Feet