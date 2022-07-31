 Skip to content

Solace Crafting update for 31 July 2022

Steam error preventing game purchase & release

Patchnotes · Last edited by Wendy

Well... I spent weeks (and six years) preparing to release. I have a long post full of graphics all ready to go. There's a big green "release" button for developers on the app dashboard. I clicked it, and it error'd, and it reverted the game back to pre-early access status, so now it's currently not available for purchase until a two-week grace period required of all new games passes, even though it's not a new game...

Unfortunately there are no more buttons for me to push. I worked all day to get ready for this and 11 hours in this is what it's amounted to, me waiting for a Steam representative to fix it. I will post an update when I know what's going on.

Changed depots in betamp branch

Solace Crafting x64 Depot 670262
Solace Crafting Linux Depot 670263
