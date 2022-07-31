Fret Smasher v0.34 A2 Pre-release

How To Participate
A pre-release build of v0.34 A2 is now available for testing. To download, you must already own a copy of the Fret Smasher Playtest on Steam. Navigate to your Steam library and right click on Fret Smasher Playtest to open the game's properties. Select "Betas" and open the drop down menu to select public-testing-branch.
Key Notes
Leaderboards is one of the big new additions for this update with additional leaderboard features coming soon. You can access the leaderboards by pressing ORANGE on a song in the setlist. Leaderboards are only valid for official setlist songs only and are not supported for customs (Sorry.. Steam has a cap on leaderboard count so if we ever do add custom leaderboards, it most likely won't be via Steam). You can toggle leaderboard type by pressing ORANGE again to display Global Top 20, Local Global, and Friends.
Highway length has been added along with an increased cap for highway speed from 20 to 100. Please note that if you play on a longer highway length, more song objects will be rendered on screen and may cause a decrease in performance for lower end systems.
You can now drag UI elements to new locations on screen. This is currently only available for Score, Score Chaser, & Input Viewer and location save values are only loaded in single player. This is an experimental feature and we'll add support for additional elements over time.
Bug Reporting
Spot a bug? Submit a report to the Steam discussions in the community tab, contact our support page, or join our Discord and report it to the bug reports channel.
Change-log:
[ADDITIONS]
- NEW Steam Achievements - 25 total achievements with more to be added soon.
- NEW Leaderboards - Upload your highscores to a leaderboard and view the top scores by pressing ORANGE on a song
- NEW Highway length setting - Adjust the overall highway length from 30% - 1000%
- NEW Countdown timer
- NEW Active modifier icon in score saving
- NEW Active cheats icon in score saving
- NEW More Stats in Results! - Observe your note timing accuracy by pressing BLUE
- NEW Sounds - Payer join/leave, Battle Power Attack/Gain
- NEW For Themes - Scorebox UI support, and new colour options
- NEW Input Viewer - A more flashy input viewer to have on display with input counts. Useful for streaming or for reporting bugs.
- NEW Custom UI Positions! - Drag gameplay UI elements around (Score, Highscore chaser, & Input Viewer)
- NEW Whammy Speed - Set the speed of the whammy animation in the settings
[BUG FIXES]
- Fixed an issue causing the icon for Keys to not display in results
- Fixed an issue with career rivals locked to the same instrument as the player
- Fixed an issue causing the hit window display to not display the correct size when on varying song speeds
- Fixed an issue preventing beatline textures in themes from being applied to beatlines in the initial beatline object pool
- Fixed an issue causing sustains that are dropped or completed on specific highway speeds having an incorrect sustain start position
- Fixed an issue causing the strum after hopo timer (SAH) to not trigger on hopos/taps hit using the infinite frontend
- Fixed an issue causing sustains held to completion on video offsets greater than 0 appearing cut off as if there's more to the sustain that was left unhit
[ADJUSTMENTS]
- Infinite Frontend cheat now has full score saving and is no longer marked as limited
- Infinite Frontend cheat unlock condition moved from level 4 to level 2
- Modified the unlock condition for [REDACTED] cheat
- ProFC Mode's brutality has been reduced - Hit window 80ms -> 100ms | FAS 30ms -> 37.5ms | SAH 53.3ms -> 66.6ms
- Player hit logic has been upgraded to better support combo recovery
- Calamity by GRYBO chart has been updated with all difficulties and available instruments
- Song scanning has been slightly adjusted and should see slightly faster results
- Maximum highway speed has been bumped up from 20 to 100
- Sustain textures has been updated
- Rendering shader for the highway border, highway HyperFlux border and strings has been updated to allow for shorter highway lengths
- Unlockable cheats that save their unlock status will now save their toggle status between sessions
- Gameplay transition fading will now use your gameplay background instead of the default background texture
- Face-off mode will now display the score differences between players instead of their total score. This will allow for easier reference on your performance compared to other players
- Saved scores now display the note hit accuracy
