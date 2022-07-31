Fret Smasher v0.34 A2 Pre-release

How To Participate

A pre-release build of v0.34 A2 is now available for testing. To download, you must already own a copy of the Fret Smasher Playtest on Steam. Navigate to your Steam library and right click on Fret Smasher Playtest to open the game's properties. Select "Betas" and open the drop down menu to select public-testing-branch.

Key Notes

Leaderboards is one of the big new additions for this update with additional leaderboard features coming soon. You can access the leaderboards by pressing ORANGE on a song in the setlist. Leaderboards are only valid for official setlist songs only and are not supported for customs (Sorry.. Steam has a cap on leaderboard count so if we ever do add custom leaderboards, it most likely won't be via Steam). You can toggle leaderboard type by pressing ORANGE again to display Global Top 20, Local Global, and Friends.

Highway length has been added along with an increased cap for highway speed from 20 to 100. Please note that if you play on a longer highway length, more song objects will be rendered on screen and may cause a decrease in performance for lower end systems.

You can now drag UI elements to new locations on screen. This is currently only available for Score, Score Chaser, & Input Viewer and location save values are only loaded in single player. This is an experimental feature and we'll add support for additional elements over time.

Bug Reporting

Spot a bug? Submit a report to the Steam discussions in the community tab, contact our support page, or join our Discord and report it to the bug reports channel.

Change-log:

[ADDITIONS]

NEW Steam Achievements - 25 total achievements with more to be added soon.

NEW Leaderboards - Upload your highscores to a leaderboard and view the top scores by pressing ORANGE on a song

NEW Highway length setting - Adjust the overall highway length from 30% - 1000%

NEW Countdown timer

NEW Active modifier icon in score saving

NEW Active cheats icon in score saving

NEW More Stats in Results! - Observe your note timing accuracy by pressing BLUE

NEW Sounds - Payer join/leave, Battle Power Attack/Gain

NEW For Themes - Scorebox UI support, and new colour options

NEW Input Viewer - A more flashy input viewer to have on display with input counts. Useful for streaming or for reporting bugs.

NEW Custom UI Positions! - Drag gameplay UI elements around (Score, Highscore chaser, & Input Viewer)

NEW Whammy Speed - Set the speed of the whammy animation in the settings

[BUG FIXES]

Fixed an issue causing the icon for Keys to not display in results

Fixed an issue with career rivals locked to the same instrument as the player

Fixed an issue causing the hit window display to not display the correct size when on varying song speeds

Fixed an issue preventing beatline textures in themes from being applied to beatlines in the initial beatline object pool

Fixed an issue causing sustains that are dropped or completed on specific highway speeds having an incorrect sustain start position

Fixed an issue causing the strum after hopo timer (SAH) to not trigger on hopos/taps hit using the infinite frontend

Fixed an issue causing sustains held to completion on video offsets greater than 0 appearing cut off as if there's more to the sustain that was left unhit

[ADJUSTMENTS]