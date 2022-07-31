Hello hello!

I come with more mods news :p

This time, it is for the very FIRST top for the game! I shall name it, top 10 mods for HoS!

Judging by the amount of subscriptions to mods in the workshop, it seems not many of you know of its existence or seem to know what's there, so this top, hopefully, will spark interest in some of you :)

NUMBER 1: Uncut German flag.

Replaces the base censored German flag by the historically accurate one.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Valentin56610

NUMBER 2: Tinted counters.

Replaces all white on the counters by the counter's base color but tinted.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Der Kuenstler

NUMBER 3: The Great War (WWI conversion)

Brings WWI to Hex of Steel! No more, no less :)

I heard eastern front is under development, so only the western front is available at the moment.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Chrys131

NUMBER 4: Modern Warfare

Brings modern conflicts to the game, featuring the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Chrys131

NUMBER 5: Napoleonic Wars

Brings the 1800s to the game, with a Europe map with most countries of the time.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Chrys131

NUMBER 6: National bunkers

This mod changes the graphics of most bunkers giving them a more personalized style.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Der Kuenstler

NUMBER 7: More Visible Airfields

This mod changes the graphics of the airfield tiles to make them more visible even when units are above them.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Der Kuenstler

NUMBER 8: Huge Pacific scenario

This mod adds a new scenario to the game, it is taking place in the Pacific and is a huge one! Perfect for players that are looking for huge scenarios :)

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: evolution.400

NUMBER 9: German Generals Portraits

This mod replaces the base generals' graphics by custom ones showing their faces.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Chrys131

NUMBER 10: More Visible Trenches

This mod changes the graphics of the trenches tiles to make them more visible even when units are above them.

You can subscribe to this mod here

Credits: Der Kuenstler

Thank you for reading and thank you to all modders that already have contributed to the workshop and that will contribute in the future!