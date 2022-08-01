 Skip to content

HunterX update for 1 August 2022

Ver 1.1.1 Updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Ver 1.1.1 has been updated.
This patch includes some improvements about the feedback and some bug fixes.
Please refer to the following for the details.

<Improvements>

  • Function to switch difficulty is now available.
    : Switching the difficulty to ‘Easy’ in the 'CONTINUE' menu is now available.
    : Added a relevant guide regarding the improvement.

  • Duplication of save files is now available.
    : Duplicating wanted save file is now available in the 'CONTINUE' menu.

  • The skill ‘Stronger Hunter Potion’ has been revised upwards.
    : It has been adjusted to 50% -> 70% per skill.

  • Several item descriptions will now include its effect duration and the growth value.

  • More Karma will be given to the player when destroying Karma fragments throughout the map during the play of NG+.

  • The following bosses now have larger hitboxes:
    : Flame Dragon
    : Hunter Slayer

  • A couple of guide texts have been added.

<Bug fixes>

  • Fixed a bug where a camera tilting error occurs by a user input after the cutscene.

