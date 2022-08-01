Ver 1.1.1 Updated

Greetings!
Ver 1.1.1 has been updated.
This patch includes some improvements about the feedback and some bug fixes.
Please refer to the following for the details.
<Improvements>
-
Function to switch difficulty is now available.
: Switching the difficulty to ‘Easy’ in the 'CONTINUE' menu is now available.
: Added a relevant guide regarding the improvement.
-
Duplication of save files is now available.
: Duplicating wanted save file is now available in the 'CONTINUE' menu.
-
The skill ‘Stronger Hunter Potion’ has been revised upwards.
: It has been adjusted to 50% -> 70% per skill.
-
Several item descriptions will now include its effect duration and the growth value.
-
More Karma will be given to the player when destroying Karma fragments throughout the map during the play of NG+.
-
The following bosses now have larger hitboxes:
: Flame Dragon
: Hunter Slayer
-
A couple of guide texts have been added.
<Bug fixes>
- Fixed a bug where a camera tilting error occurs by a user input after the cutscene.
Changed files in this update