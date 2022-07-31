Update #45



Hello Creatures! This is the biggest update yet, its also update number #45... 45 updates in 7 months!!! We have 283 changes to the game this update! Thank you for supporting my first game ever made! Enjoy!

General Changes:

Fixed a issue with item duping.

Removed sounds from item drops. (was too loud)

Increased ambient and weather volume, lowered SFX, possibly fixed the sound sliders, please excuse me if some things in the game are too loud, I lost some hearing when I was in the Army as a rifleman so it may not be right, its hard for me to tell.

UI will now remember hotbar items correctly.

Smashed a bug with creature creation when a name was taken or invalid.

Smashed a bug with hit registration after a few hits.

Fixed a issue with UI rearranging where multiple UI moved at once now all UI is move-able separately.

Reworked the dungeon setup this includes monster and crystal spawns.

Changed all items to be breakable.

Nerfed gold gain per level on monsters.

Adjusted max level from 32000 to 30000.

Moved Asteroids from Epic resource spawn chance to Rare spawn chance (now Asteroids will spawn more in the overworld 25% chance)

Added Blue and Purple Crystal as a Epic resource spawn chance in the Overworld (10% chance)

Increased visibility range from 80 to 90.

F8 Screenshot mode now hides all UI.

Changed item despawn delay from 7 seconds to 14 seconds.

Added a loot lock duration where only the killer can loot something they killed for 5 seconds before anyone can pick up the dropped items.

You can now wear 4 addons and runes.

Tail slot added.

Added Growth level up sound and effect.

Fixed a issue where hats on some creatures didn't display properly.

Raised all resistance cap to 70% except for pain resistance is still capped at 25%

Reworked how skills are leveled now for most skills you need to gain another 100 levels before you can put in another point.

Implemented speed hack detection with auto correction at server, meaning if somebody speed hacks the game will automatically revert them back to the normal. Syncing was changed, now client will send movement input, and action input at the same time when the server receives input from client it will process it and sync. We are still using the warden bot that will detect any hacks and send the log to the developer to issue bans.

Hit Registration changes in this version the client will tell the server when hitting based on the clients ping to improve player experience.

Cleared and recompiled shader cache to increase performance.

Fixed chat messages missing when changing maps.

Fixed missing colony format and titles.

Fixed null in UIContainer.

Fixed character input state not being sent to server when it with extra movement states

Fixed wrong character turning simulation.

Fixed Creature Footstep sounds not being played while creature is under water.

Fixed a issue with animations not playing.

Fixed buildings saving to the wrong map.

Fixed monsters not switching targets.

Fixed wrong character listing when create a new creature.

Fixed wrong NPC dialog showing for ongoing quests.

Fixed jump input not being applied at server.

Fixed null data while attacking.

Fixed wrong seed number when registering hits.

Fixed a issue with jitter movement or when idle.

Fixed creature not being removed from the map when player exit from game.

Fixed instancing for portals and dungeons etc.

Fixed shared EXP and items not working properly.

Fixed wrong skill level-up requirements in UI.

Fixed wrong skill point amount when resetting skills.

Fixed wrong skill level up requirement calculations.

Fixed missing item data when not enough currency.

Fixed dead party members still receiving EXP.

Fixed combat texts not being updated properly.

Fixed projectiles not hitting properly.

Fix wrong physics casting direction for projectiles.

Fixed projectiles to use physics.

Fixed spawn area not working properly.

Fixed position sync issues when riding on Prowler.

Fixed creatures not being saving immediately when exiting the game.

Crystal Cave Dungeon Changes:

Fixed some collider issues and holes in the wall.

Added Level Requirement to enter the dungeon 1000+.

Changed Crystal Greed Quest trophies reward 100 to 250, increased exp gain from 9mil to 12 mil, gold reward from 10k to 5k, gore reward 100 to 10, crystal requirement from 100 to 1k and added a level requirement of 1000 to turn in.

Changed giant blue crystal trap in front room to have a longer delay before respawn.

Moved dungeon monsters around and separated Crystal bosses.

Stones, rocks, blue and purple crystals now give less rocks and stones.

Changed the bosses to not follow you across the cave they stop after 5 seconds.

Fixed 2 spots on a rocks that you could get stuck on.

Reduced the max particle count on the snow storm from Blue Crystal King from 10,000 to 25 to prevent crashing/lagging issues.

Overworld and Map Changes:

Fixed some colliders in the overworld.

Reworked the entire overworld zone to be a medium sized island and made it rewarding and not bare compared to the last map.

Changed the first overworld zone to PVE only and changed the monsters to level 1-10k. you start out in to be a hub for all other maps to connect and prepare for PVP in the other zones (this way we don't have players spawn killing noobs and stopping new players from learning.

Added a new map "Dead Grounds" PVP Contested zone level 10k-30k monsters Non Equipped items in your inventory will drop upon death in the zone, requirement to enter the zone is level 2000+.

Item Changes:

You can now break any item, except consumables, you can also break rocks and mats for gold.

Reduced armor and crit across the board and some damage while increasing HP to compensate.

Expanded the item mutation system from 12 levels to 31 so some of this may look like a nerf but its not since you can go higher in item levels now, we just cant have high values to start.

Added New Item type: Tail. (you can buy them with bounty coins from Dung's Shop)

Added New Item: Phoenix Tail.

Added New Item: Poison Tail.

Added New Item: Glacier Tail.

Added New Harvestable: Charred Wood breaks into ash.

Adjusted the RNG stat loot tables. (lowered chances and rates slightly of hp and stam leech, movement speed, attackspeed, armor, increased HP recovery from 1 to 1000 max)

Changed max stack on stackable items from 500 to 1000.

Removed all rewards from breaking armor and replaced with dust.

Added 2 kinds of Dust Items as a reward for breaking armor.

Added Ash Item as a reward for breaking armor.

Added Dust and Ash items as a requirement for item mutations.

Expanded the Item Mutation system to have 31 mutation levels in total, Starting at 100% mutate .success chance and dropping by 5% each level, the last 10 levels count down by 1%.

Gore GEXP reward raised from 25000 to 50000.

Fixed a issue with Gore not giving the correct GEXP buff during the duration +10%.

Addon Changes:

Added Magma Core.

Lowered damage and critical on Armor Breaker.

Lowered damage and critical on Bear Spirit.

Increased HP recovery on Big Heart.

Increased HP on Blood Orb.

Increased paranormal damage, lowered critical rate, added paranormal armor on Cosmic Alignment.

Increased damage on Legion Claw and added HP gain.

Added pain armor and accuracy, evasion to Lost Crown.

Added more food, water, stamina, HP recovery to Lunch Box.

Lowered critical, block rate and increased evasion on Moonlight Dream.

Increased damage, added accuracy and fortitude, removed move speed from Nature Addon.

Lowered movement speed increased evasion on Quick Step.

Increased recovery from Recovery Pack.

Lowered armor removed toxic armor and increased resistances and HP on Scientific Armor.

Lowered critical rates, increased evasion and dexterity on Shadows Soul.

Lowered spikes critical and block rates increased HP and added damage to Spikes.

Added small amount of stamina leech to Stamina Charger.

Added HP, pain damage, pain armor to Strong Bones.

Lowered pain armor, block rates added paranormal armor on Strong Arm.

Removed block and added a little of each stat to Terra Addon.

Body Changes:

Added base armor that's upgradable to all body armor.

Added Magma Armor.

Increased HP, accuracy and toxic damage on Ancient Bones.

Increased HP, pain damage and vitality on Blood Cloak.

Increased HP, added armor and vitality to Body Shell.

Increased HP, added survival and fortitude to Carapace.

Lowered armor, removed paranormal armor, lowered resistances and vitality on Dragon Knight Armor.

Increased HP and added accuracy and pain armor to Exoskeleton.

Increased HP, added paranormal armor, paranormal damage Galactic Armor.

Added slots to Harvest Pouch.

Lowered block on Heavens Eye.

Lowered damage and added elemental, pain armor to Ice Armor.

Increased HP, added toxic armor to Leaf Padding.

Increased HP, reduced stamina leech, added pain armor to Necro Shell.

Lowered armor and added small amount of pain damage on Predator Skin.

Increased HP and added pain, elemental armor to Rock Armor.

Increased HP and added pain armor to Scales.

Added damage, dexterity, evasion to Shadows Embrace.

Increased HP, HP recovery, lowered HP leech on Stim Pack.

Increased HP added pain armor to Thick Shell.

Increased HP, lowered armor and added pain damage on Titan Armor.

Increased HP and added pain armor to Wood Armor.

Increased HP, evasion and armor on Zygote Shell.

Pack Changes:

Increased HP, lowered block rate and added pain armor on Guardian Pack.

Added HP and added to blood set for Ichor Pack.

Added pain armor to Leather Pack.

Added HP to Little Pack.

Gravestone pack name changed to Predator Pack since its in the set, reduced damage and increased HP.

Increased HP on Rotten Pack.

Increased slots on Space Pack.

Increased damage and added pain armor to Spike Pack.

Added HP and armor to Titan Pack.

Reduced HP leech, added HP armor and damage to Tri Crystal Pack.

Extra Changes:

Removed stats from PvP Prize event item now it only gives gexp rate gain.

Top Changes:

Added Magma Skull.

Increased damage on Astronaut Helmet.

Added HP and added paranormal armor to Big Brain.

Increased damage and added HP to Blood Vision.

Lowered damage and critical, HP and stamina leech on Cursed Skull.

Added HP and fortitude to Cyro Beast.

Removed block rate from Doom Face.

Lowered critical and damage on Doom Skull.

Lowered damage on Face Of Love.

Increased damage on Forsaken Skull.

Added elemental armor and damage to Leaf Crown.

Added accuracy and evasion to Lost Android Head.

Added slots to Pitchfork.

Lowered crit % and added damage, evasion, increased HP on Predator Skull.

Lowered damage, increased evasion on Shadows Mask.

Lowered armor and damage on Spiritual Skull.

Added slots to The Capotain.

Lowered armor, increased HP on Titan Helm.

Lowered critical on Winter Spirit.

Rune Changes:

Added Magma Power.

Added Skeleton Soul.

Lowered most stats on Alkazair's Crystalized Flame.

Increased HP and added survival to Ancient Tusk.

Added HP and vitality to Blood Artifact.

Added HP and armor to Defense Artifact.

Lowered damage and critical on Eye Of The Predator.

Added HP, Lowered HP leech and damage on Headstrong.

Increased HP leech slightly on Lifesteal Artifact.

Increased HP and kissed a skitter under the Mistletoe.

Increased toxic damage and added toxic armor and resistance to Poison Artifact.

Lowered damage, HP leech, added pain armor and fortitude, increased HP on Rage Rune.

Added more evasion to Shadow Artifact.

Lowered Stamina Leech and increased stamina/regeneration on Stamina Artifact.

Added pain damage, armor and fortitude to Strength Artifact.

Increased HP, lowered armor on Titans Will.

Increased toxic damage and added armor on Toxic DNA.

Removed toxic damage and added toxic armor and resistance to Toxic Rune.

Added more water to Water Soul.

Weapon Changes:

Lowered armor, raised pain damage, added HP and increased harvest damage on Armored Claw.

Lowered HP leech and added damage to Blood Lash.

Added more damage to Blood Maw.

Increased stun duration and chance on Bone Club Bash skill.

Increased damage on Chomp.

Increased damage on Claw.

Increased damage and increased harvest damage on Crystal Teeth.

Increased damage on Death Grip.

Lowered dexterity and critical on Elemental Stone.

Lowered damage, raised evasion, increased harvest damage and added HP on Elite Stinger.

Lowered critical rate on Ghost Fangs.

Increased damage on Hard Bite.

Increased survival rate on Leaf Wand.

Increased base damage on Nature's Element.

Lowered critical movement speed and attack speed, increased damage, added evasion to Nightmare Slash.

Lowered HP leech on Pincer.

Lowered HP leech and removed attack speed from Poison Blister.

Added movement speed. HP and block/rate to Rapid Bite.

Lowered attack speed Shadows Blade.

Lowered crit on Sharp Teeth.

Lowered crit on Sinister Strike.

Increased damage and Increased harvest damage on Tentacle.

Lowered HP leech and increased damage on Toxic Bite.

Lowered critical and attack speed on Toxic Scythe.

Lowered attack speed on Toxic Slash.

Increased harvest damage, HP, slight HP leech, damage on Unholy Claw.

Increased damage and HP on Venomous Stinger.

Lowered critical and raised damage on Void Blade.

Item Set Changes:

Added Magma set.

Lowered armor and increased HP on Titan set.

Increased HP and dexterity on Shadow set.

Increased HP and dexterity on Predator set.

Increased HP and lowered movement speed on Leaf set.

Increased HP and added HP regeneration and pain armor to Astro set.

Added HP and armor to Blood set.

Creature and Skill Changes:

Improved creature movements to be smoother.

Adjusted all creatures sizes to be bigger.

Went thru all creatures removing old extra hitboxes that caused 1x+ extra damage.

Reworked all creature hitboxes.

Raised jump height on skitter.

Adjusted Skitter health per level from 150 to 300 per level natural gain.

Changed clamper hitbox to be only in the front the shell has no hitbox.

Changed Prowler hitbox to be only in the middle inside the shell armor outside has no hitbox.

Changed Serpenn hitbox to be only in the torso the tail has no hitbox.

Changed Snek hitbox to be only in the torso the tail has no hitbox.

Changed armor from +2 to +0.25 all armors per level to Clamper natural gain.

Increased Clamper jump height.

Changed armor from +3 to +0.5 pain armor and all other armors from +3 to +0.1 per level to Haalk natural gain.

Added +0.001 life leech per level to Fleeir natural gain.

Lowered Tremor natural health gain from 1000 to 700 per level.

Increased the cooldown of Tremor Ice Chomp skill from 60 to 90.

Buffed damage and accuracy on all summons per level this includes Fungus, Koh, Wulv and Prowler spawns.

Reduced Fungus Bella Mushroom summon from 4 each time to 2 and max stack from 12 to 8. (due to damage increase)

Fixed a issue where hats on some creatures didn't display properly.

New content:

Dead Grounds map.

Added Harvestable: Dripple.

Added Consumable item: Dripple Pepper. *(spicy)

Added Consumable item: Dripple Gumbo. (craftable)

Added Harvestable: Volcanic Rock.

Added item: Volcanic Rocks.

Added Monster: Skeleton.

Added Monster: Skeleton Warrior.

Added Monster: Stone Gremlinn.

Added Monster: Orange Fire Keeper.

Added Monster: Red Fire Keeper.

Added Monster: Yellow Fire Keeper.

Added New Item: Blue Dust .(Gained by breaking gear from dungeons and raids)

Added New Item: Gold Dust. (Gained by breaking gear from Overworld)

Added New Item: Ash. (Gained by breaking gear from Dead Grounds and killing skeletons also breaking branches)

Added New Item type: Tail. (you can buy them with bounty coins from Dung's Shop)

Added New Item: Phoenix Tail.

Added New Item: Poison Tail.

Added New Item: Glacier Tail.

Added new status effect: Burn.

Added new status effect: Poison.

Added new item set: Magma set.

Added new item: Magma Core.

Added new item: Magma Armor.

Added new item: Magma Skull.

Added new item: Magma Power.

Added new item: Skeleton Soul.

Added new quest: Find Kingler's Crown!

Added new hat: Kingler's Crown.

Added new quest: Pay respects to JoJo's Grave.

Added Growth level up sound and effect.

Added Bear Bear's Bounty.

Added New Currency Bounty Coins.

Added Bounty Coins as a reward from NPC Bountys.

Added Dung's Shop.

Added New Harvestable Item: Charred Wood.

Added New Colony Icon: Sausage

Added New Colony Icon: Heart.

Added PVP feature so players cant alt+f4 during a fight the creature will remain in game for 5 seconds upon exit.

Monster Changes:

Changed quality on pathing and obstacle avoidance from good to high quality.

Improved monster movements to be smoother.

Removed removing old extra hitboxes that caused 1x+ extra damage on all monsters.

Reworked all hitboxes.

Adjusted all monster and boss stats.

Reworked Scorpoid: