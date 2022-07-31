 Skip to content

Station 17 update for 31 July 2022

Content Patch 1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's me, the Patchnotes Plant, here with another game update.

This patch introduces a major change to how the player interacts with object in the world. This changed is aimed at creating more tense moments and having interacting with objects be a bit more intuitive.

  • The player will now zoom into an interactable they are currently using
  • Players can no longer cancel or move when interacting
  • The camera the player uses has been updated to function with this new interaction system

Along with these changes a few bug were resolved.

  • Fixed a bug causing players not to be able to progress through the residential zone
  • Fixed an interactable on level 16 being interactable when it should not have
  • Optimized some prop meshes
  • Changed the phones position to be less intrusive

