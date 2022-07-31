Content Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9224059 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy

It's me, the Patchnotes Plant, here with another game update.

This patch introduces a major change to how the player interacts with object in the world. This changed is aimed at creating more tense moments and having interacting with objects be a bit more intuitive.

The player will now zoom into an interactable they are currently using

Players can no longer cancel or move when interacting

The camera the player uses has been updated to function with this new interaction system

Along with these changes a few bug were resolved.