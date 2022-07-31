Content Patch 1.3

It's me, the Patchnotes Plant, here with another game update.
This patch introduces a major change to how the player interacts with object in the world. This changed is aimed at creating more tense moments and having interacting with objects be a bit more intuitive.
- The player will now zoom into an interactable they are currently using
- Players can no longer cancel or move when interacting
- The camera the player uses has been updated to function with this new interaction system
Along with these changes a few bug were resolved.
- Fixed a bug causing players not to be able to progress through the residential zone
- Fixed an interactable on level 16 being interactable when it should not have
- Optimized some prop meshes
- Changed the phones position to be less intrusive
Changed files in this update