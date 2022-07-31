- Added a new letter to the Lighthouse 1F.
- Added new dialogues for Ah-san, Moriwaki, Lao, and Guattari. These are all supplementary lines to learn more about this world.
- Tweaked the player character animations a little.
- Fixed and tweaked the tap area, texts, etc.
Garage: Bad Dream Adventure update for 31 July 2022
Garage Version 1.0.239
Patchnotes via Steam Community
